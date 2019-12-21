The latest news from the European football circuit is that Serie A side Fiorentina have sacked their manager Vincenzo Montella after they faced a heavy 4-1 defeat to Roma on Friday. The defeat hurt so much since it came at their home stadium.

The defeat implied that they would be at the 14th place in the Serie A points tally. Notably, the Roma defeat was La Viola’s fifth defeat in as many as six Serie A encounters. The winless run has put them dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Notably, Montella had replaced Stefano Pioli in April but could not change the fortunes of their club as Fiorentina finished last season without a league win against their name after 17 February.

The former Italy international had earlier taken charge of the club from 2012 to 2015.

“The decision was taken following a long and detailed analysis of the team’s performances and results,” the club said in an official statement released by them.

“Given the need to rediscover the necessary grit and determination on the pitch and produce an immediate turnaround, the owners and management decided that a change of coach was the best option.

“The club would like to thank Vincenzo Montella for his efforts and commitment in recent months and we wish him every success in the next chapter of his career,” the statement concluded.