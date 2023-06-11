FIH Pro League: India goes down 2-3 to The Netherlands

India went down 2-3 to the hosts The Netherlands in their penultimate FIH Pro League match in Eindhoven. Duco Telgenkamp (6’), Boris Burkhardt (40’) and Tjep Hoedemakers (42’) scored for the winners. Sanjay (17’) and Gurjant Singh (45’) were the goal getters for the visitors.

This was India’s fourth defeat out of seven matches they have played in the European leg of the League so far. In England the Men in Blue played four matches -won two lost two. In the Netherlands, India has so far played three matches –lost two, won one- and will play their last match of this season’s league against Argentina.

With this defeat, India is tenaciously hanging on to their top position with 27 points from 15 matches and a match to go. Great Britain with 26 points from 12 matches is second with four games in hand while Australia is third with 19 from 13 matches with three more matches to be played. The Netherlands is eighth with 11 points from seven matches.

In this nine- team, double leg league, each team is scheduled to play 16 matches and the side with maximum points will be the champion. The Netherlands, the only team which beat India twice in this tournament India, who had lost to the hosts 1-4 in their first leg fixture, opened the game looking determined to avenge that defeat but that was not to be.

India came to this game having beaten Argentina 3-0 while the hosts had suffered a big defeat at the hands of Australia in their previous match. India started on the attacking note and made several moves into the Netherlands half. However, it was the hosts who scored the opening goal against the run of play. Duco Telgenkamp slammed in a loose ball to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

The Indians upped the ante in the second quarter as they launched relentless forays into rival citadel and the tactics paid off and they managed an equalizer. Sanjay scored his first senior goal to make it 1-1 for his side.

The third quarter saw India maintain possession and make incisive moves into the rival half. Minutes into this penultimate quarter Harmanpreet Singh appeared to have scored from the penalty corner but the goal was ruled out for obstruction.

After the scare, Netherlands counter attacked and put pressure on the visitors and it paid dividends as Boris Burkhardt scored to give the hosts a 2-1 lead. Minutes later, Tjep Hoedemakers gave the hosts a two-goal cushion as the third quarter ended 3-1 in favour of the Netherlands.

The last quarter started with India dominating the turf as Lalit played in Gurjant Singh, who smashed it home to make it 3-2 before the first minute had ended. The visitors increased the pressure on the Dutch defence in search of the equaliser and even subbed out their goalkeeper for the final few minutes to afford an extra body in the outfield but the Netherlands defence held firm to eke out a win.