Felt nice to get some game time: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill’s World Cup campaign did not get off to the best of starts due to a bout of dengue that forced him out of the initial couple of games. He made his World Cup debut against Pakistan, scoring 16, last week, and finally came into his own with a brilliant half century against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Shubman came up with a fluent 55-ball 53 to set the tone with a 88-run opening stand with skipper Rohit Sharma for India’s hunt of 257 against Bangladesh before Virat Kohli overshadowed their contribution with a belligerent 97-ball 103 to ensure India’s fourth straight win in the showpiece tournament.

“I think you have to be mentally willing to go out there and that’s what I was thinking when I was there. Lost a few kilos in the process but hopefully I’ll be able to gain that back,” Gill said in the post-match press conference.

Gill added, “Obviously felt nice (to score his first World Cup half century). When I was a little sick, I was feeling a bit disappointed in missing out on those opportunities, but definitely felt nice to get some game time.”

The 24-year-old also spoke highly about Rohit’s impact with the fiery starts that he provides at the start of the Indian innings, which he feels has made it easier for the other batters.

“Rohit has been batting exceptionally well and he’s been all guns blazing, especially while chasing. And I think that’s giving us the right momentum. And then it’s easier for the batsmen who are coming in when the run rate is around four or five in chasing,” Gill said.

Gill also spoke about what he is trying to learn from the seniors in the team. “To see them how they go about their business in the World Cup and in big games is what I always try to learn from them,” the Mohali lad said.

“I think there’s a fine line between sometimes being too aggressive or going in the shell, especially playing big games. But I think the way they play, the way their mindset is playing those big games in the World Cup is what I try to learn from them,” Shubman said while praising the efforts of Rohit and Virat.

Gill also said that India chasing targets well so far holds them in good stead as there were question marks around that aspect in the lead up to the tournament.

“Definitely, I think this is one of the things which was talked about, especially leading up to the World Cup, that we were not chasing that well, those big totals, but I think having won all the four matches while chasing, I think it’s a great way to have that momentum with us in those big games that we’ll have moving forward,” Gill said.