Fantasy11 Team NZ vs IND– Cricket Predictions Tips For Sunday’s Fifth T20I New Zealand vs India at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui: After clinching the five-match series in the first three matches only, India checked their bench strength in the fourth T20I, giving some unplayed players chances to get familiar with the conditions of New Zealand. This implies that the guests are likely to play the same team in the final encounter on Sunday.

On the other hand, New Zealand, who were inched past by India in the previous two encounters, are still longing for a consolatory win. The Kiwis have lost their nerves in the tense situations witnessed during the series otherwise, the 0-4 scoreline would have been 2 all.

Wicketkeeping: India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul is undoubtedly in the form of his life. Along with his impressing his glovework, the right-hander leads the run-scorers’ chart with 179 runs in 4 matches, including 2 half-centuries. He will easily drub Tim Seifert for the role.

Batting: The potential of Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli makes them the undisputed kings of the Fantasy XI team. But the prowess of Shreyas Iyer and Colin Munro will also be given equal weightage.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack along with raw pacer Navdeep Saini. Meanwhile, Ish Sodhi will spin the web around the batsman.

All-Rounder: Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur will fill the places of all-rounders in the team.

My Dream XI Team

KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Kane Williamson, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ish Sodhi, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Sanju Samson, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Tom Bruce, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

Squads —

India Squad: Lokesh Rahul(w), Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Blair Tickner