Exciting Bike rally to celebrate 1000th MotoGP

Super bikes, flashy skills and burnouts were at display as about thousand riders gathered on Saturday to celebrate the 1000th MotoGP race landmark with an exhilarating bike rally as the motorcycle racing fever begins to .

This rally is prelude to India’s first-ever MotoGP race, scheduled to take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida from September 22-24.

The exciting rally, hosted by Fairstreet Sports, a leading sports management company, and convened by xBhp, is the first of many such events being organised in the build-up to the historic MotoGP India round — the “MotoGP Bharat”.

Riders gathered at the JLN Stadium to begin the rally and showed flashy burnouts before moving to Gurugram where they also displayed top-notch skills with super bikes.

This weekend’s French Grand Prix marks the significant achievement in the history of MotoGP since the first feast of speed was held 74 years ago. Motorsports enthusiasts and bike riders joined in numbers to pay tribute to the sport’s remarkable milestone and made rally the talk of the town.

The on-going MotoGP 2023 season, which witnesses 20 races across 17 countries, will visit India for its 13th race as the country makes its debut on the racetrack.

Indian fans will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the exciting action where 11 teams and 22 riders will be in action which includes Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney, Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Redbull KTM, Jorge Martin of Prima and many more.