Union Minister of State for Defence & Tourism Ajay Bhatt, on Saturday, visited the Headquarters of Northern Command at Udhampur where he was briefed on the security and operational situation.

The minister interacted with senior officers and deliberated on various defence-related issues. He laid a wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial paying homage to the brave hearts who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Ajay Bhatt flagged off the ‘Shaurya Diwas (Infantry Day) Motorcycle Rally’ in the presence of Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command.

The Bike Rally has been organised to commemorate 75 years of the historic landing of the Indian Army at Srinagar in the 1947-48 War. The rally will culminate at the National War Memorial, New Delhi on 27 October.

On the occasion, the minister also interacted with NCC girl cadets and motivated them.

He lauded the efforts of the Indian Army in J&K and Ladakh, praised the spirit and motivation of troops deployed in active operations and praised all ranks for their unconditional and selfless service to the Nation. He commended Northern Command for always being in combat while securing the borders and keeping the internal security situation stable in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.