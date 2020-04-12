In a recent media statement, captain of the England limited-overs side Eoin Morgan picked the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as the most dramatic game of cricket ever played in the history of the game.

Notably, England were declared winners of the tournament after they defeated New Zealand in the final not by runs or wickets but by virtue of scoring more boundaries as both the actual quota of 50 overs as well as the Super over couldn’t separate the two teams.

“It feels amazing. I think the journey that we went on is probably the most exciting. In 2015, the embarrassing nature in which we were bundled out of that World Cup and the journey we embarked on to try and change the brand of cricket that we played with a new group of extremely talented players over the course of 4 years – it’s brilliant,” official website of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) quoted Morgan as saying.

“Just being able to impart some of my knowledge and experience along with some very senior players and a group of great support staff who always continue to question what we do in a good way in order to hold us accountable,” he added.

“It sort of culminated in last year’s World Cup. The final was the most dramatic game of cricket and the best game of cricket that probably has ever been played which contributes to the hype of it, ” he further said.

But I think one of the great things about it was on the day of that great game of cricket was, it’s always now associated with the longest ever Wimbledon final that was epic as well. It helped us in growing cricket outside of the normal bubble that we’re already into a different audience, and for us, at home, it has lifted the profile of the game like we’ve never seen,” he concluded.