In a recent development, England have named an unchanged squad from the West Indies game for the first test against Pakistan.

Notably, England defeated West Indies 2-1 in the recently concluded Wisden Trophy. Stuart Broad was adjudged the Player of the Series for picking up 16 wickets in the series after being dropped for the first Test which the hosts had ended up losing.

“After three Tests in quick succession against the West Indies, we now turn to an equally condensed Test series against Pakistan, with 15 days of Test cricket scheduled in a three-week period,” National Selector Ed Smith said as quoted by ECB official website.

“County cricket now restarts on Saturday 1st August. We want to have sufficient reserves inside the bio-secure Test match ‘bubble’, but we may also want to give opportunities, where possible, for the reserves to play county cricket.

“As we seek the best balance here, England may make changes to the reserves during the three-match series against Pakistan.”

The three-match series will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment commencing from 5 August.