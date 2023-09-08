Asia Cup 2023: ACC allows reserve day for Ind-Pak match in rare exception

In an unprecedented move, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to keep a reserve day only for the marquee Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage contest between India and Pakistan scheduled at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

According to a statement from the ACC, in case the match on Sunday cannot be completed, it will continue on Monday. The exception has been made only for the high-profile game between the two arch-rivals, considering that the highly anticipated encounter brings in a lot of revenue for broadcasters.

“A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4’s match between India and Pakistan scheduled to take place on 10th September at Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. If adverse weather suspends play during the Pakistan vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September from the point it was suspended,” the ACC said in a statement.

The Statesman understands that ever since the first round match between the two neighbours was affected by rain in Pallekele last Saturday, the ACC was looking at various options to ensure a full match when India and Pakistan met at the Super Four stage. Accordingly, there were discussions of moving the tournament to Hambantota due to incessant rain in Colombo but have now decided to stick to the Sri Lankan capital, and allowed a reserve day to complete the encounter. Heavy showers are predicted for the entire Sunday evening.

Despite heavy rain forecast line-up for the weekend, the ACC, however, hasn’t planned anything such for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh contest on Saturday. And in such a scenario, if the game is washed out, both teams will split a point each, giving India and Pakistan an edge over the others.

And even if the India vs Pakistan fixture is completed on Monday, it will be back to back matches for India as the Rohit Sharma-led side is scheduled to take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday. After a two-day break then India will take on Bangladesh in the Super 4 fixture on Friday.