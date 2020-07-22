In a recent development, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday have confirmed that they are waiting for an official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) in India.

“We are awaiting final confirmation from BCCI regarding being the host nation. There is also the final condition of BCCI gaining approval from the Indian government that they can host the IPL outside India,” the Emirates Cricket Board said in a statement to ANI.

Notably, the 13th edition of the IPL will be played in the UAE as has been confirmed by the IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday.

The lucrative league was originally scheduled to commence from 29 March this year but the tournament stands postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“IPL 2020 which was postponed due to coronavirus will now be held in UAE,” Patel had told ANI.

He also stated that the further plan of action will decided after the government gives green light to the tournament.