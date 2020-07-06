White-ball captain of the South African cricket team Quinton de Kock does not want to be over-burdened with Test captaincy and that was the reason he did not take up the role.

The 27-year-old had replaced Faf du Plessis as the ODI skipper in January but it was later announced that he would not be made the Test captain as of now.

The wicketkeeper-batsman stated that he had a word with head coach Mark Boucher discussing the same issue.

“Me and Boucher had a very informal chat and I told him, look, I don’t know how I feel about being Test captain also. The reality is that’s just too much for me to handle. I know that and I realise that. I don’t need all that stress on myself,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“I could see from a mile away that I didn’t need that on top of my shoulders. I’m wanting to come up the order in Test cricket and so I don’t need all that extra pressure.”

De Kock also stated that he is yet to resume training and is taking a break which he feels is more important at the moment.

“Because of the regulations, it’s hard to have such a big squad in a certain environment,” he said.

“I’m based in a very remote place. There’s not much cricket around where I live. I’ve made sure my fitness is up to date. Practice almost becomes muscle memory. For me, at this point in my career, a break is more important than training.”