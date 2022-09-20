Delhi HC restrains publication of ex-Hockey India coach Marijne’s book

The Delhi High Court on Monday restrained Sjoerd Marijne, former coach of Indian Women’s hockey team, and HarperCollins Publishers India Private Limited from publishing any content on the medical condition of player Gurjit Kaur in his upcoming book.

They are “restrained by an ad-interim injunction from publishing the subject book or any other matter incidental thereto or any other matter related to the subject book in so far as it relates to Gurjit Kaur’s medical condition,” as per the order of a division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma.

The development was followed by the appeal of Kaur who challenged the last week’s single bench order refused to stay the release of the book titled “Will Power: The Inside Story of the Incredible Turnaround in Indian Women’s Hockey” which was set to launch on Wednesday (September 21).

In the appeal by Kaur, whose contention was against publishing some confidential information that was shared by her with Marijne in confidence when he was the coach, the player pointed out that publishing those details on her medical condition will breach her right to privacy as well.

The publishing house argued that the details are already in public domain.

Taking note of the submissions, the court slated theAmatter for further hearing on December 7.

Last year, Hockey India was left red-faced following Marijne, who, through an interview in a national daily, reportedly alleged that his previous employers, Sports Authority of India (SAI), had withheld his salary. In reply, Hockey India had condemned “the malicious attempt to paint a dark picture of Indian sports administration” by the former coach.

Dutch tactician Marijne played a key role in guiding the Rani Rampal-led Indian women’s hockey team to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.