The family of hockey star Rajiv Mishra who passed away at 46

The hockey community is in mourning following the untimely and puzzling demise of Rajiv Mishra, a beloved figure in the sport. As we pay tribute to his remarkable life, we delve into the story of his family, the pillars of support who stood beside him throughout his journey.

Rajiv, known for his humility and privacy, leaves behind a grieving wife, a daughter, a son, two elder brothers, and a sister. Together, they shared a close bond, residing in an apartment in Lucknow, where they built their home and cherished memories.

While Rajiv preferred to keep his family life out of the public eye, the impact of his absence is felt not only by his loved ones but also by the countless fans who admired him both on and off the field.

Hailing from Kolkata and deeply rooted in his family and hometown, Rajiv’s journey in hockey began in the Leeludabait village of Hajipur, Bihar. Under the guidance of Ashim Ganguly at Kolkata’s Entally Athletic Club, he honed his skills before moving on to the Sports Authority of India hostel in Varanasi for further development.

Earlier this year, Rajiv had the joy of returning to Kolkata to attend a family wedding, a cherished memory that now holds a special place in the hearts of his loved ones.

In a heartfelt appeal on Facebook, a close associate called upon hockey players and enthusiasts in and around Varanasi to join in Rajiv Mishra’s funeral. A passionate plea to pay tribute to a great player who worked tirelessly to represent the country and achieved remarkable milestones, including being crowned the “Best Player” at the Junior World Cup in London and earning numerous international accolades.

The tragic discovery of Rajiv Mishra’s lifeless body in his Benaras home, where he was employed with the Railways, has left his teammates and friends speculating about the circumstances leading to his passing. Some believe that he may have departed several days before authorities were alerted by concerned neighbors, who noticed an unpleasant odor emanating from his residence. The timing of this tragic incident compounded the anguish of Rajiv’s family, who were residing in Lucknow at the time.