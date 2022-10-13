Deepti and Shefali duo shine as India defeat Thailand by 74 runs, enter final

At the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, India overcame Thailand by 74 runs and advanced to the Women’s Asia Cup final thanks to Shafali Verma’s lightning-quick 47 and Deepti Sharma’s incredible 3/7 performance.

After India scored 148/6 on a slow pitch in their 20 overs, their bowlers put on another outstanding display to hold Thailand to 74/9 in their 20 overs.

In order to find out who they will face in the championship game on Saturday, India must first determine the outcome of the second semifinal, which will take place later this afternoon between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Brief scores: India 148/6 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Sornnarin Tippoch 3/24) beat Thailand 74/9 in 20 overs (Nattaya Boochatham 21, Naruemol Chaiwai 21; Deepti Sharma 3/7, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/10) by 74 runs

(inputs from IANS)