Deaf Cricket Society announces Delhi squad for sixth T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf

The Deaf Cricket Society (DCS) announced the squad that will represent Delhi in the upcoming sixth T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf, which will be held in Agra and Kanpur from November 14 to 20. Teams from across the country will compete for the coveted T20 Championship title during the week-long championship, which will be organised by the U.P. Deaf Cricket Association (UPDCA).

On August 7, the final team selection camp for the Delhi side was held at Venkateshwara International School, Sector-10, Dwarka, with many talented cricket players from the state in attendance.

After a difficult competition, the jury based on performances and excellence showcased by all players, short-listed nineteen players who will now represent the Delhi State team for the championship.

“The enthusiasm from the players across the states is overwhelming. Cricket being the most-loved sports in India receives support from all across the country regardless of the category. Indian disability cricket has the potential to set benchmarks with talented players coming onboard and our efforts are to provide them with world-class platform and training for their growth. We are determined to bring deaf cricketers to mainstream cricket fraternity with such initiatives.” said Manish Goel, President, DCS.

Deaf Cricket Society, which is solely dedicated to serving the cause of people with disabilities, has about eight state level associations and over 500 players affiliated at various domestic cricket level tournaments in India. DCS is also a member of the Deaf International Cricket Council (Deaf ICC).

Delhi Squad: Virender Singh (Captain), Manjeet Kumar, Vicky, Jitender Tyagi, Rohit Saini (Wk), Abhishek Thakur, Punit Bhardwaj, Sameer Kumar Dubey, Santi (Wk), Shiv Narayan Sharma, Amit Gaur, Fahimuddin, Deepak Joshi, Himanshu, Aashish Kumar Verma, Nishit Kohli, Vishal Barara (Coach), K. K. Saini (Manager), Atul Verma (Dcs Team Leader).

