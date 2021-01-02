Australian opener David Warner is still unsure and “highly doubtful” if he would be 100 per cent fit for the third Test against India in Sydney, beginning next week.

However, the explosive opener, who was named in the squad after he sat out the first two Tests and the complete T20I series against India with a groin injury, confirmed that he would like to play even if he was not completely fit.

“We’ve got a training session today and tomorrow so I can’t give you any more indication of where I’m at. Am I going to be 100 per cent? Highly doubtful,” Warner told media on Saturday.

After rejoining team training, he was confident in his batting but was still uncertain he would be able to hold his own in the field in his current condition.

But, he said, the final call would be made in the coming days and he was preparing to be part of the side.

“If you have me and Wadey out there and we get a little bit of a sniff, the run-rate could be could be quite high, but at the end of the day it’s what the selectors go with.”

Reflecting on Australia’s lack of partnerships in the top order, Warner said Australia needed to up its urgency at the crease to tackle India’s bowling attack.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday defeated Australia by eight wickets in the Boxing-Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Cricket Ground to level the four-match series 1-1.

Set a target of 70 after Australia were dismissed for 200 in their second innings on Tuesday, the Indians got to the target for the loss of opener Mayank Agarwal (5) and No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara (3).

Shubman Gill, who hit seven fours in a delightful innings, was unbeaten on 35 and skipper Ajinkya Rahane on 27.

Rahane, who scored a gritty hundred in the first innings to lead India’s comeback at the Down Under, said going in with five bowlers worked well.