According to Ronaldo Nazario, retired England footballer David Beckham is one of the best players of all time in centre.

Due to the ongoing lockdown across the globe caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, football and all other sports fixtures have come into a standstill. Meanwhile, the former Real Madrid superstars Ronaldo and Beckham caught each other live on Instagram to go back down memory lane.

“For me, you are one of the best of all time in the centre,” Ronaldo said Beckham in the chat.

“The way you would touch the ball, the way you could get the ball wherever you want, and without looking at me. I should thank you for the many balls you gave to me,” he added.

Both Ronaldo and Beckham played together for Real Madrid from 2003 to 2007. The Brazilian arrived at Santiago Bernabeu in 2002 while Beckham joined them in the following year.

“One of the first people that I ever saw was you,” Beckham said to Ronaldo as quoted by Goal.

“When you walked into the changing room it made me comfortable to be in the club,” he added.

David Beckham along with his family members has thanked the frontline workers and “brilliant” National Health Service (NHS) who are working tirelessly round the clock to help people fight the pandemic.