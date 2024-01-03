David Beckham’s playful jab at Victoria’s ‘working class’ remark

David Beckham playfully poked fun at his wife, Victoria Beckham, yet again, over her previous description of her upbringing as “working class.” The retired soccer star took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing a snapshot of an elegant New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz with the fashion designer and her parents.

In the lighthearted post, David humorously alluded to a conversation captured in his Netflix docuseries, “Beckham,” which aired in October. The series delved into the couple’s life, featuring a scene where Victoria discussed their backgrounds. She shared how she was drawn to David’s close-knit family and remarked. “Both of our parents work really hard, we’re very working, working class.”

However, David couldn’t resist interjecting from off-screen, challenging the authenticity of her claim. The playful banter reached its pinnacle as he quizzed Victoria about the make of the car her father used to drive her to school in. Unperturbed, Victoria initially insisted on the working-class status. But eventually conceded, admitting, “OK, in the ’80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

Fast forward to New Year’s Eve, and David revisited this amusing exchange in his Instagram post. He captioned the photo, “Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz.” He cheekily emphasized the apparent working-class nature of the gathering. Beckham did this by mentioning how his in-laws departed the luxurious venue in a Rolls-Royce.

The light-hearted ribbing showcased the couple’s playful dynamic, highlighting their ability to tease each other affectionately. Fans and followers flooded the comments with laughter and love for the Beckhams. They applauded their ability to maintain a sense of humor about their diverse backgrounds.

As the power couple continues to navigate the spotlight, their willingness to share glimpses of their lives, complete with good-natured teasing, only strengthens their connection with fans. David Beckham’s latest social media post is yet another testament to their enduring love and ability to find joy in the everyday moments.