Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has expressed his anger after realising how he and Sri Lankan cricketer Thisara Perera were subjected to racism while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Oh so that’s what that meant when they called me and Thisara Perera Kalu in India when we played for Sunrisers. I just thought they were calling me strong black man… I’m more piss now (sic.),” Sammy wrote in an Instagram story.

He wrote in the next story: “I just learnt what that kalu meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL. They called me and Perera by that name. I thought it meant strong Stallion. My previous post tells me something different and I am angry.”

Earlier this week, Sammy had voiced his concerns about racism in cricket in the wake of protests across the globe after the killing of a black civilian George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis, United States of America.

The former West Indies captain urged the governing bodies of the game, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the other boards, to take a strong action against it as he said “injustice” like this happens all around the world.

Floyd, aged 46, was choked to death by officer Derek Chauvin. He held Floyd down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” and “please, I can’t breathe”.

His death triggered violent protests across the country after a video of the shocking incident surfaced on social media. Angry mobs of thousands have been taking to the streets in several cities for the last 5-6 days to demand stricter laws and actions against the black killings by the police.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder, while three other officers with him have been fired but for now, face no charges.