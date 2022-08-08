CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth wins bronze in men’s singles; Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand clinch bronze in women’s doubles

Kidambi Srikanth of India, who won silver at the World Championships, won bronze in the men’s singles on the penultimate day of Commonwealth Games Badminton action here on Sunday.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand of India won bronze in the badminton women’s singles after defeating Australia’s Chen Hsuan-Yu Wendy and Gronya Somerville in straight games 21-15, 21-19.

Srikanth’s second singles medal at the Games, following his silver medal in Gold Coast in 2018, and his fourth overall. Furthermore, this is the Indian’s second medal at the Games; he previously won a silver medal in the mixed team event.

The 29-year-old defeated Singapore’s Jason Teh 21-15, 21-18 to win his second medal of the Games, following Tuesday’s mixed team silver – and fourth overall – on Sunday evening.

Teh, known as one of the fastest movers on the badminton court, had a gruelling match earlier in the day against India’s Lakshya Sen, who is later scheduled to play Malaysia’s Tze Yong Ng in the final.

In the other men’s singles semifinal, World Championships silver medalist Srikanth lost 21-13, 19-21, 10-21 to 42nd-ranked Tze Yong NG. The 29-year-old was dominant in the first game but was overshadowed by his Malaysian opponent in the next two. After winning the first game 21-13, Srikanth lost a close second game 21-19 before Malaysia eventually dominated Srikanth to win the decider 21-10.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand won the women’s doubles 2-0 over Australia’s Chen Hsuan-yu and Gronya Somerville, giving India two third-place finishes. Treesa and Gopichand won the first game 21-15 and had an emphatic start to the second, racing away to an 11-5 lead at the break.

Yeo Jia Min of Singapore added women’s singles bronze to the mixed team bronze she won on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour.

The 23-year-old won the first game 21-14 against the Gold Coast 2018 bronze medalist before winning the second game 22-20.

Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing of Malaysia added bronze to their mixed team gold medal by defeating Adam Hall and Julie MacPherson of Scotland 2-0 in the mixed doubles.

Olympic bronze medalists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik – who won mixed team gold in Birmingham last week alongside Sunday night’s opponents – claimed a narrow 2-1 victory in an all-Malaysian bronze medal match against Chan Peng Soon and Tan Kian Meng in the final match of the day at the NEC.

