Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic has left Juventus to join Qatari club Al-Duhail on a free transfer after a four-year stint with the Italian side.

The Croatian Mandzukic Professional In AlDuhail Ranks https://t.co/Vs5IyiRhGK pic.twitter.com/3zglsOzZ3g — نادي الدحيل الرياضي (@DuhailSC) December 24, 2019

Al-Duhail announced the signing of the World Cupper on their official website on Tuesday. Mandzukic’s move ends the rumours and speculations which stated that the footballer could join Manchester United in the winter transfer window.

“The team’s management succeeded today in contracting with the Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic of Juventus in a free transfer deal after the end of his contract with his Italian team,” Al-Duhail said in a statement on their website.

Mandzukic was a part of the team that finished runners-up in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held in Russia. He was on the scoresheet in the 4-2 defeat to France in the final along with an own-goal in the first half.

The 33-year-old had joined Juventus in 2015 after spending a year at Atletico Madrid. Mandzukic scored 30 goals in the 117 appearances he made for the Turin-based club.

With prolific forward players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Aaron Ramsey, Mandzukic found it hard to see himself in the starting eleven of the Maurizio Sarri-managed team and was frozen out at the end of the four-year deal.

Mandzukic has been one of the best players for his national team during the time he played the game. Apart from the 2018 World Cup, he also represented Croatia in the 2012 and 2016 editions of the UEFA Euro. With 33 goals, he is Croatia’s second-highest scorer, behind Davok Suker.