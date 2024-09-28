Cricketer Musheer Khan injured in road accident

Indian youth cricketer Musheer Khan, who was going to play Irani Cup at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, was injured in a road accident on Purvanchal Expressway on Friday night.

He has suffered an injury on his neck.

Cricketer Musheer Khan was going from Azamgarh to Lucknow with his father and two others to play Ranji Trophy. His Fortuner car collided with the divider and overturned near Sabai village on Purvanchal Expressway in Jaisinghpur Kotwali area in Sultanpur district.

The cricketer has been admitted to Medanta hospital in Lucknow where doctors attending him said that he is stable but out of danger. They said that the cricketer suffered neck injury which is being treated.

According to the information, Indian young cricketer Musheer Khan was going from Azamgarh to Lucknow via Purvanchal Expressway along with his father and coach Naushad Khan and two others for the upcoming Irani Cup at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. He had just reached Sabai village of Jaisinghpur Kotwali area when his car went out of control and collided with the divider.

Musheer has suffered serious neck injuries. His father and driver and other people suffered minor injuries. UPEDA team provided first aid. Musheer and his father went to Lucknow for treatment in another car.

It is noteworthy that Musheer Khan is a resident of Azamgarh. His father Naushad trains him and his elder brother Sarfaraz,who is a Team India member. Since Musheer was going to play for Mumbai team in the Irani Cup, he was coming to Lucknow, but due to a road accident, now he will have to stay away from the field.

The Mumbai team led by Ajinkya Rahane reached Lucknow late last evening. At the same time, Sarfaraz Khan has gone with the Indian team to Kanpur for the test match against Bangladesh.