Asian Highway 2 turns into battlefield after accident

Asian Highway 2 turned into a battleground today following an accident at Jatiakali More, under New Jalpaiguri police jurisdiction. The incident, which led to the death of a woman and left another critically injured sparked tension. According to reports, a gas tanker was involved in the crash, resulting in a fatality; two women who were en route to a nursing home to visit a relative were also affected by the incident.

In the aftermath, locals blocked Asian Highway 2, causing traffic to come to a standstill. Police rushed to the scene and, facing an unruly mob, had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd and restore order.

