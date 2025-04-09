Asian Highway 2 turns into battlefield after accident

1 dead, 33 injured as speeding bus topples
Thirty three passengers suffered injuries and one died after a speeding bus suddenly toppled on Kalna - Pandua road this morning while trying to give passage to an electric rickshaw.
Asian Highway 2 turned into a battleground today following an accident at Jatiakali More, under New Jalpaiguri police jurisdiction. The incident, which led to the death of a woman and left another critically injured sparked tension. According to reports, a gas tanker was involved in the crash, resulting in a fatality; two women who were en route to a nursing home to visit a relative were also affected by the incident.
In the aftermath, locals blocked Asian Highway 2, causing traffic to come to a standstill. Police rushed to the scene and, facing an unruly mob, had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd and restore order.
