1 dead, 33 injured as speeding bus topples

Thirty three passengers suffered injuries and one died after a speeding bus suddenly toppled on Kalna – Pandua road this morning while trying to give passage to an electric rickshaw.

At around 8 a.m. today, the loaded passenger bus heading for Kalna in East Burdwan from Pandua in Hooghly was about to cross the Srirampur junction when the mishap occurred. Eyewitnesses said that the speeding bus lost control while trying to avert a collision with an electric rickshaw that suddenly had appeared on the road. The bus toppled when the driver pressed the brake.

Advertisement

Thirty three passengers were injured in the mishap and were rushed to the Kalna Hospital where one Gopal Mondal (67) was declared dead. Gopal was accompanying his married daughter Sumona Pan to her in-law’s place at Baidyapur in Kalna, said Rakesh Chowdhury, SDPO, Kalna.

Advertisement