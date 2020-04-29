Spain is currently in lockdown, yet La Liga players are keeping themselves busy and, more often than not, involving fans around the world. Communities across Spain continue to come together virtually during the coronavirus lockdown period and the players, coaches and directors of LaLiga are continuing to engage with fans on social media by sharing tips, challenges and other activities.

A look at what they’ve been getting up to over the past week:

Cooking up a tasty dish

Spain international Suso is the latest LaLiga player to share his favourite recipe with fans. The Sevilla player made a tasty-looking tuna dish and the recipe was shared on the Andalusian club’s YouTube channel.

Remembering Johan Cruyff

April 25 would have been LaLiga legend Johan Cruyff’s 73rd birthday and various figures from around Spanish football shared their favourite memories of the Dutchman on that day. Current Barcelona coach Quique Setién was one of them, recalling his awe at what he saw when he watched Cruyff’s teams play.

Painting in the sun

Painting requires a lot of time and patience and Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás has been making the most of the extra free time to develop his art skills. He has been painting in the sun, sharing his process and some of his masterpieces with fans via his Instagram Stories.

Remembering what it was like to ask your footballer father for an autograph!

Movistar, a Spanish broadcaster, unearthed a unique video from 21 years ago. RC Celta star Rafinha and his brother, former Barcelona and current Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, were filmed asking their father Mazinho for an autograph after a game. Mazinho, who at the time was coincidentally also playing for Celta, caught up with fans while leaving the stadium with fellow Brazilian Donato after a game. Rafinha couldn’t help but laugh!

Raising money through the LaLiga eSports Cup

Throughout the period of quarantine, various online tournaments have been held with the aim of entertaining fans and raising money for the coronavirus efforts. This weekend’s LaLiga eSports Cup featured LaLiga players and other stars from the world of sport and was won by the duo of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak and USWNT player Allie Long.

Celebrating 117 years of history

On Sunday, Atlético de Madrid celebrated the 117th anniversary since their founding. It was a special day for one of Spanish football’s most historic clubs, with several players from past and present also wishing the club a happy birthday.

Providing master classes on the transfer market

Sevilla’s sporting director Monchi is one of the most respected in the world of football and he has been sharing some of his tips in a series of online master classes. These classes have been released by Sevilla’s official media channels, providing incredible insight into the process of constructing a winning team.

Thanking those working on the front lines

Once again, LaLiga players have been paying tribute to the workers on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus and thanking them for their efforts. There is an applause in Spain for these workers every night at 20:00 and various messages of support and gratitude continue to be shared on social media as well.