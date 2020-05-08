Formula 1 is pondering over the possibility of hosting races at venues that weren’t part of the season initially. The first 10 races of the 2020 calendar have either been called off or postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the F1 hierarchy are looking for a way out to save the season.

F1 chairman Chase Carey revealed talks are ongoing not just with venues which were on the roster initially but with other circuits as well.

“We have been working tirelessly since Australia and we’re actively engaged with our promoters in putting together a potential 2020 race calendar,” Carey was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“We have two primary challenges — identifying locations where we can hold the race and determining how we transport all necessary parties and their equipment to that location for a race.

“We’re in discussions with all of our promoters as well some tracks that are not currently on our 2020 calendar to make sure that we explore all options,” he added.

Carey also spoke about the possibility of Austria hosting back-to-back races in July to kickstart the season. It was earlier reported that Britain’s Silverstone is also ready to host successive races in the same month.

“Our goal is to launch the season on the weekend of July 4th and 5th in Austria. It is likely that we race the weekend of July 11th and 12th in Austria as well,” Carey said.

“We expect the early part of the calendar to be races without fans but we hope to be able to allow fans to attend in the latter part of the year.”