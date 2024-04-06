Japanese GP: Verstappen edges out teammate Perez to claim pole position

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen continued his reign of pole positions in the 2024 season by clinching P1 on the grid for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Teammate Sergio Perez joined Verstappen on the front row, underlining Red Bull’s formidable presence at the sharp end of the grid. Despite a valiant effort from Perez, Verstappen’s mastery prevailed, with the Mexican’s time falling just short of his teammate’s benchmark.

The world champion improved his last effort to a 1m 28.197s after recording the quickest time in the early laps of Q3 with a lap of 1m 28.240s. Perez made a heroic effort, but in the end, his time was just 0.066 seconds slower than Verstappen’s, placing him in P2.

Behind the Red Bull duo, Lando Norris secured third place, displaying his raw talent and determination. Carlos Sainz, riding high on the wave of his recent victory in Australia, secured a commendable fourth place, further solidifying Ferrari’s resurgence in the championship battle.

Fernando Alonso emerged as the leading Aston Martin in fifth, showcasing his enduring skill and experience on the iconic Suzuka circuit. Meanwhile, birthday celebrations were in order for Oscar Piastri, who delivered a stellar performance to secure sixth place on his special day.

In the midst of the grid, a familiar face found himself in an uncharacteristic position. Lewis Hamilton, a stalwart of Formula 1, could only manage seventh place alongside his future Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

Further down the order, George Russell faced scrutiny from the stewards for a pit lane incident in Q1, casting a shadow over his ninth-place grid slot. Yuki Tsunoda, competing in front of his home crowd, rounded out the top 10, hoping to deliver a strong performance on familiar territory.

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing): 1:28.197

2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing): 1:28.263

3. Lando Norris (McLaren): 1:28.489