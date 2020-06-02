West Indies veterans Chris Gayle and Daren Sammy have voiced their concerns about racism in cricket in the wake of protests across the globe after the killing of a black civilian George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis, United States of America.

Gayle highlighted the presence of racism in cricket and admitted that he had been a victim of it. Sammy, on the other hand, urged the governing bodies of the game, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the other boards, to take a strong action against it as he said “injustice” like this happens all around the world.

“Black lives matter just like any other life! Black people matters. P***k all racists people. Stop taking black people for fools! Even our own black people, wise tha P***k up and stop bringing down your own ffs!!!” Gayle wrote in his Instagram story.

“I’ve travel the globe and experience racial remarks towards me because I’m Black, believe me…the list goes on!!!

“Racism is not only in football, it’s in cricket too!! Even within teams as a Black man I get the end of the stick!!! Black Powerful! Black & Proud!” the ‘Universe Boss’ added.

“For too long black people have suffered. I’m all the way in St Lucia and I’m frustrated. If you see me as a teammate then you see George Floyd, Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter,” Sammy wrote in a series of tweets on his handle.

. @ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 2, 2020

“Right now if the cricket world is not standing against the injustice against people of colour after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother, you are also part of the problem,” he added.

Floyd, aged 46, was choked to death by the officer, Chauvin. He held Floyd down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” and “please, I can’t breathe”.

His death triggered violent protests across the country after a video of the shocking incident surfaced on social media. Angry mobs of thousands have been taking to the streets in several cities for the last 5-6 days to demand stricter laws and actions against the black killings by the police.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder, while three other officers with him have been fired but for now, face no charges.