Australia vs. WI: Both teams announce their XIs ahead of Test opener

Australia and the West Indies have revealed their playing XIs for the Test series opener in Adelaide.

Pat Cummins, Australia’s captain, announced Cameron Green’s return, and Steve Smith, seeking a fresh chapter in his career, will open the batting.

Smith’s role shifted as he campaigned for the opportunity to open, freeing up the No. 4 post for the returning Cameron Green, who had previously occupied No. 6.

Advertisement

Green admitted feeling “a touch rushed” at No. 6 and is now set to reclaim the No. 4 position, where he excelled in the Marsh Sheffield Shield for Western Australia.

Warner’s retirement has been filled, and this well-thought-out move reinforces Australia’s batting order. With both Green and Mitch Marsh in the squad, Cummins finds himself with surplus bowling options, providing a well-balanced team for the Test series.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite announced the inclusion of three debutants: Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, and Shamar Joseph.

The absence of crucial all-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers, who are participating in T20 competitions, along with a shoulder injury sidelining fast bowler Jayden Seales, has compelled the Windies to introduce new talent.

Shamar Joseph, who comes from a remote community in central Guyana, wowed selectors during a recent tour match by demonstrating ability with the ball. Experienced players like Hodge and Greaves, both 29 years old, add first-class experience to the West Indies lineup.

Brian Lara, a Caribbean great, has mentored the Windies in the nets, and former Australian pace bowler Shaun Tait has served as their coach. As the West Indies look to snap an almost 21-year Test success drought against Australia and win their first game down under since 1997, Brathwaite emphasized that his squad will not be taken lightly.

The Windies, determined and supported by a combination of seasoned veterans and young debutants, are set for a challenging start to the Test series, paving the way for an intriguing showdown in Adelaide.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie, and Shamar Joseph