Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan on Wednesday stated that due to the current political scenario between India and Pakistan there should not be any bilateral cricket series between the countries.

“Right now, bilateral series between India and Pakistan should not take place as relations between both countries is not nice. Playing in Pakistan is not safe,” Chauhan was quoted as saying by ANI.

His statement has come after Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi said that India and Pakistan should find ways to resume the cricketing ties between themselves.

“Terrorists are not concerned with cricket. As long as terrorists are there in Pakistan, cricket cannot be played between India and Pakistan,” Chauhan said.

Meanwhile, after almost a decade-long isolation, Pakistan successfully hosted Sri Lanka for a full-length series last year. Currently, the Bangladesh cricket team are also touring Pakistan for a three-match T20I series, two Tests and one ODI.

Also, the guardian of cricket and its rules, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) announced on Wednesday that an MCC team led by Kumar Sangakkara will tour Pakistan. The team will reportedly play three T20s and one 50-overs game.

Speaking about India’s recent ODI series defeat against New Zealand, he said he wanted someone like Ajinkya Rahane to be included in the ODI squad. However, he wished the Virat Kohli-led side to emerge triumphant in Test assignments.

“I wanted Rahane to be in the ODI setup when Dhawan and Rohit got injured,

someone who could have given stability to the side should have been brought into the side,” the 72-year-old said.

“Bumrah is looking a little tired. I expect the side to give a good performance in the Test series against New Zealand. Experienced campaigners like Rahane will be back in the Test setup, but Rohit and Dhawan will be missed,” he added.