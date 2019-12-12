The latest buzz in the European transfer window is around Crystal Palace superstar Wilfried Zaha who has attracted interest from many teams across Europe because of his skills and performances.

A January move out of his present club cannot be ruled out since Premier League giants Chelsea are already interested in him. Now, reports are adding that Chelsea’s plan to get Zaha might materialise soon since Palace are interested in one of Chelsea’s players.

Notably, Zaha was linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window but the Gunners decided to rope in Nicolas Pepe from Lille instead of him. Consequently, Zaha remained at Palace. However, reports are continuing to link him with a move out of the club and this time it is Chelsea who have reportedly made him their priority signing.

A report carried by the Guardian claims that Zaha is on top of the transfer priority for Chelsea after their ban was halved last week. The report adds that Palace are interested in Olivier Giroud and this means that a swap deal could very well be in on cards.

Notably, Lampard has been given a budget of £150 million to add necessary reinforcements in the squad. Wilfried has been valued at reportedly £80 million by his current club Crystal Palace. With the January window set to open soon, one can expect this to be an interesting transfer episode.