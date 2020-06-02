Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju believes community coaches and PE teachers have a big role to play in reaching every child in every corner of the country and motivating them to take up sports and fitness as part of their daily life.

Sports Ministry on Monday launched a 25-days Khelo India Community Coach development program for 15,000 PE teachers and community coaches across India.

“Earlier physical education in school used to be an ad-hoc arrangement and never given much importance. But if India has to be a sporting superpower we need to create a culture of sports in the country,” Rijiju said.

“Community coaches and PE teachers have a big role to play in reaching every child in every corner of India and motivating them to take up sports and fitness as part of their daily life. If the culture of sports can be developed, champions will automatically emerge,” he added.

Speaking about how fitness has slowly become a way of life for people is India, the Sports Minister said, “The way our Honourable PM has envisioned the Fit India Movement, it has created an impact on citizens. Everyone always knew fitness is important, but with the movement people have been encouraged to take up fitness as a way of life.”

“We will work closely with the HRD ministry and start taking this to every school in India. Fitness should be a part of daily life, not something optional. This is the beginning and in a few years, this will have far-reaching effects and India will turn into a fitter country.”

The course module will equip PE teachers and community coaches with the right set of knowledge and skills to help children of all ages to take on a variety of fitness-related activities and conduct age-appropriate fitness tests.