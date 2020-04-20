With the coronavirus outbreaks bringing life to a standstill, sportspersons across the globe are also home as sporting events have either been cancelled or suspended. And last week India skipper Virat Kohli’s actress wife Anushka Sharma posted a video with the batsman which went viral and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has joined in the fun.

Replying to that post from Anushka, Chahal wrote: “Next time bhabhi please say chahal ok opening Kara na chahal ko I wish aapki sun le (Please ask him to make me open next time, maybe he will listen to you).”

Anushka took to Instagram where she can be seen troubling Virat. In the clip, Anushka loudly says: “Aye Kohli… Kohli… Kohli… chauka maar na chauka… kya kar raha hai… Aye Kohli chauka maar.”

To which, a not-so-amused Virat responds by shaking his head in disapproval.

Anushka captioned the clip: “I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience.”

Kohli and Anushka have been vocal about following the guidelines of the government in the fight against the pandemic even as the India skipper also revealed in a recent Instagram live with Kevin Pietersen that this was the longest that he has been with Anushka since their marriage.

Had everything gone according to plan, Virat would have been playing in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (CSK) trying to lead his high-profile team to their maiden title.

However, the tournament which was originally scheduled to commence on 29 March has now been postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has already infected over 24,00,000 people worldwide while over 1,65,000 people globally have lost their lives after contracting the virus.

In India, there are more than 17,000 infected people already while over 550 have lost their lives after contracting the infection.

There is still no sure shot treatment of the virus and social-distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons to protect oneself from getting infected.

(With inputs from IANS)