St Lucia Zouks opened their account in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after a thumping win over champions Barbados Tridents in a rain-curtailed match.

On Thursday, Zouks defeated Barbados Tridents by seven wickets by (D/L) method at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Electing to bat, Tridents were at 131/7 in 18.1 overs when rain interrupted play and the umpires were forced to call it the end of the innings. Johnson Charles and skipper Jason Holder contributed with 35 and 27 runs respectively.

Zouks were then given a revised target of 47 runs in five overs which they chased down comfortably in 4.1 overs, thanks to Andre Fletcher’s unbeaten 16 off seven balls and Mohammad Nabi’s 15 runs in six balls. Rahkeem Cornwall also scored 14 off eight balls.

Nabi was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round performance (15 runs, 1/19 in 4 overs).

In the second game of the day, Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets.

Batting first, Tallawahs posted a below-par total of 135/8 in their alloted 20 overs, riding on a 58-run knock from Glenn Phillips. Asif Ali (22) and Andre Russell (25) also made useful contributions in the middle-order.

Sunil Narine’s quickfire 53 runs off just 38 deliveries, and an unbeaten 49 from Colin Munro then helped Knight Riders chased down the total with utmost ease with 11 balls to spare.

Narine was named the Player of the Match.

Brief Scores: Barbados Tridents 131/7 (Johnson Charles 35; Roston Chase 2/8) lost to St Lucis Zouks 50/3 (Andre Fletcher 16*; Rashid Khan 2/24) by seven wickets (D/L) method.

Brief Scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 135/8 (Glenn Phillips 58; Jayden Seales 2/21) lost to Trinbago Knight Riders 136/3 (Sunil Narine 53; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1/13) by seven wickets.