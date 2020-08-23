A brilliant all-round performance by Mohammad Nabi helped St Lucia Zouks get a resounding victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Saturday in the ongoing season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). In the other math of the day, Guyana Amazon Warriors got on top of Jamaica Tallawahs.

Asked to bat first, Zouks put on board a comprehensive total of 172/6, courtesy of opener Andre Fletcher’s 33-ball 46 and Nabi’s 22 ball cameo of 35 runs at the twilight of their innings.

Chasing, Patriots were deterred by the regular wickets that they lost. Only Denesh Ramdin (46) and Even Lewis (29) could stay long at the crease, with Patriots eventually managing 162/8 in their alloted 20 overs. Kuggeleijn (4/33) and Chase (3/12) starred with the ball. Nabi also chipped in with a wicket, giving away just 17 runs in his 4 overs and was thus named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

This win bumps Daren Sammy’s side towards the top of the table ahead of their next game against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

In the other match, Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 14 runs at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Batting first, Warriors could manage just 118 runs as they were bowled out in the 20th over of their innings. Brandon King (29) and Ross Taylor (21) made noticeable contributions with the bat for them while Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Carlos Brathwaite starred with the ball for the Tallawahs as they both picked three wickets each.

However, Tallawahs couldn’t replicate the same performance with the bat as despite Andre Russell’s 37-ball 52, they could only manage 104 runs in their alloted 20 overs and lost the game.

For Warriors, captain Chris Green starred with the ball, picking up 2 wickets for just 10 runs in his three overs.

Brief Scores: St Lucia Zouks: 172/6(Andre Fletcher 46; Jon-Russ Jaggesar 2/29) beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 162/8 (Denesh Ramdin 46; Scott Kuggeleijn 4/33) by 10 runs.

Brief Scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors: 118/10 (Brandon King 29; Carlos Brathwaite 3/14) beat Jamaica Tallawahs: 104/7 (Andre Russell 52; Chris Green 2/10) by 14 runs.