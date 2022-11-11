Captain Buttler praises Alex Hales’ storm against India

English skipper Jos Buttler, after registering a thumping victory over India in T20 World Cup semi-final claims that Alex Hales’ incredible batting performance began in the Big Bash League (BBL), which he has been participating in for the past few years while not being considered for the national squad.

England won by a whopping 10-wicket margin thanks to an unbroken opening partnership of 170 runs between Hales and Buttler. The 33-year-old batsman smashed an unbeaten 86 off only 47 balls at a strike rate of almost 183.

Since joining Sydney Thunder in 2019, Hales, who has been playing in the BBL since 2012, has established himself as one of the team’s leading run scorers.

Alex Hales was dropped from the English side in 2019, after a recreational drugs intake incident.

“I think Alex would have played as much Big Bash cricket as anyone, and his performance tonight (Thursday) was amazing. I think it’s some huge strength of his, square of the wicket, which obviously today (Thursday) on this kind of ground really is great.

“He’s been performing really well for a long period of time. The last three matches especially, his form has been brilliant, and he was great to just tuck in behind tonight and bat at the other end,” said Buttler to ICC.

England’s win over men-in-blue means the tournament will not see a repeat of the India-Pakistan clash that sparked the Super 12 stage into life.

“I think certainly there were a few people wanting that final, of course, but certainly for us, we were desperate to get there. We wanted to, like I said, spoil that party.

“Having seen the first game of the tournament between India and Pakistan, there’s a lot of people that would have loved to have seen another edition of that, but they’ll have to wait for another time,” added Buttler.