Can’t afford to repeat the earlier mistakes in clash against PBKS: DC’s Kuldeep Yadav

The Delhi Capitals are treating their Indian Premier League penultimate league game against Punjab Kings later on Monday as a must-win game, with wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav saying that the team’s playoff hopes are still alive as long as they don’t repeat the mistakes they’ve “committed in the competition so far.”

The Delhi Capitals currently sit fifth in the IPL table with 12 points from 12 games, the same as the Punjab Kings, but the Delhi franchise has a higher net run rate (NRR).

Speaking ahead of their match at the DY Patil stadium, Kuldeep Yadav said, “This is a do-or-die situation for us. We have performed well in the tournament, but we have lost some close games. We have to make sure that we don’t repeat the mistakes we have committed in the competition so far.”

The spinner stressed the importance of getting off to a good start, whether with the bat or the ball.

“We have prepared well for our match. We are considering the game as a knockout match for us. It will be important for us to get off to a good start, whether we bat or bowl first. It’ll also be crucial for us to assess the conditions well.”

The wrist spinner also praised the Punjab team, claiming that the tournament has no weak teams.

“Punjab Kings are a good side. There are a lot of good players in the team. They batted very well in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. There’s no weak team in T20s. Anybody can put up a big score or take wickets on any given day.”

(Inputs from IANS)