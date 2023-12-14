Cameron Green reveals he’s suffering from chronic disease since birth

The Australian all-rounder Cameron Green disclosed that he has had chronic renal illness since birth and that, at one point, it was thought he wouldn’t live to be 12 years old.

According to Green, the ailment was discovered during his mother’s 19-week pregnancy test.Nevertheless, the cricket player has so far been able to cope with the illness and play his career out.

He told Channel 7 about this, saying, “My parents were informed that I had a chronic kidney illness when I was born. In essence, there are no symptoms; ultrasounds were the only means of detection. In essence, chronic kidney disease is a gradual illness that affects the way your kidneys work. Regretfully, my kidneys don’t filter blood as well as other kidneys do. They’re currently at stage two, or roughly 60%.

“I count it a great blessing that my bodily effects from chronic renal disease are less than those of others who suffer from the same condition,” stated Green. The Australian all-rounder, who is presently in the second of five stages of chronic kidney disease, was left out of the starting XI for the first Test against Pakistan in Perth. He went on to say that there is no way to cure renal disease; the only thing one can do is manage to halt its progression.

“Kidneys are not able to heal. It cannot be undone. Thus, you essentially try to do all you can to delay the growth,” said Green. He recounted an episode from last year’s ODI against New Zealand in Cairns, where he began experiencing cramps while batting because of the illness.

There was undoubtedly a single occasion when we played Australia against New Zealand up in Cairns. I think it was quite well documented that I had a pretty long day at bat and in the bowl, and then I had a cramping incident.

“It took me a long time to realise that it was probably my kidney function that was affecting my cramping,” Green stated. Additionally, Cameron Green disclosed that he alerted the Australian team’s support staff and teammates when his workload increased as a result of playing in all formats.

“I’ve told a couple of people who play cricket. All of the coaching staff is aware of it. I’ve told all the boys on the Australian cricket team, I believe. I probably had to come clean and tell them that it’s probably more than just not acting professionally enough after having a few cramping episodes because I knew that I was eating and drinking as much as possible to give myself the greatest opportunity,” he continued.