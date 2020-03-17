Following the footsteps of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to close its office at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from Tuesday to Saturday as a precautionary measure against the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“The COVID-19 is a pandemic, and in line with advisories and directives from the WHO, both the Central Govt. and Govt. of West Bengal, we are taking precautionary measures to secure the safety and well being of members of our staff. Accordingly, General Advisory has been issued by the Association in the matter, which elucidates our point of view. We look forward to support from all. Take care and stay safe,” CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

“This advisory is for restricting the people movement in the office. Therefore, the office of the association will remain closed from Tuesday, March 17 to Saturday, March 21 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“However, it is clarified that managers and functional heads can take a decision to get employees to report to office as per work exigency/priorities.”

During this period, it would be work from home which implies that the employees must be available on phone calls, emails and any other mode of communication during working hours,” the general advisory read.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also asked its employees to work from home in the wake of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the country.

With the World Health Organization (WHO) terming the disease as a pandemic, and the number of cases rising in the country, the Indian cricket board has asked its employees to avoid heading to the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

The MCA has also done the same and will remain closed till March 21 due to the outbreak.