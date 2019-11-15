One of the most sought after football rivalries in international fixture, Brazil and Argentina will face off against each other in a friendly in what will be a repeat of this year’s Copa America semifinal.

Date: November 15, 2019

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: King Saud University Stadium, Saudi Arabia

Brazil vs Argentina: Match Preview

Brazil will be looking to register their first win since beating Peru in the final of Copa America 2019. In their last four outings, Tite’s side have drawn three and lost one.

The Selacao have not been in a great form since the continental event and another victory against the arch-rivals will be enough for them to end the year on a high.

Argentina, on the other hand, will be eyeing nothing short of revenge. After losing the controversial Copa semi-final against Brazil, Lionel Scaloni’s side have found themselves in the middle of a five-match unbeaten run.

In the last match, the Albicelestes thrashed Ecuador 6-1 and will be heading into today’s match as the favourites. Only a win today can compensate for what has otherwise been an underwhelming year.

Brazil vs Argentina: Team News

Bazil: Dismal current form added with Neymar’s extended injury break has further harmed Brazil’s cause. Also, players like Dani Alves, Marcelo and Douglas Costa have been left out.

Liverpool trio Alisson Becker, Firmino and Fabinho and Chelsea midfielder Willian are among those who have been recalled for today’s fixture. Real Madrid’s prodigy Rodryo has also been included after his Champions League heroic.

Argentina: Argentina have been bolstered by the comeback of their talismanic forward Lionel Messi who was handed a four-match ban after he accused CONMEBOL of corruption during the Copa America in July.

His long-time friend Sergio Aguero has been recalled, while Angel di Maria has been surprisingly left out. Mauro Icardi has again been excluded but his former Inter Milan partner Lautaro Martinez finds himself in the squad.

Brazil vs Argentina: Squads

Brazil-

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Daniel Fuzato

Defenders: Danilo, Emerson, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Felipe

Midfielders: Casemiro, Arthur, Fabinho, Douglas Luiz, Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Paqueta, Willian

Forwards: David Neres, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Rodrygo

Argentina-

Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesin, Juan Musso, Emiliano Martinez, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Renzo Saravia, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Marcos Rojo, Walter Kannemann, Nicolas Taglafico, Nehuen Perez, Guido Rodriguez

Midfielders: Giovani lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Dominguez, Rodrigo de Paul, Marcos Acuna, Roberto Pereyra, Lucas Ocampos

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lucas Alario, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala

Brazil vs Argentina: Probable Starting XI

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Arthur, Casemiro, Coutinho; Jesus, Firmino, Richarlison

Argentina: Marchesin; Foyth, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Messi, Aguero, Martinez

Brazil vs Argentina: Last 5 Results

Brazil: DDLDW

Argentina: WDWDW

Brazil vs Argentina: Head-to-Head

Brazil: 45

Argentina: 39

Draw: 25

Brazil vs Argentina: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch Brazil vs Argentina international friendly football match on television?

Unfortunately, Brazil vs Argentina international friendly football match will not be telecast on any Indian channels.

How can I watch the online streaming of Brazil vs Argentina international friendly football match?

Unfortunately, Brazil vs Argentina international friendly football match will not have any online streaming available in India.