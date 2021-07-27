There was mixed news for the Spanish football team at the Tokyo Olympics as they prepared for Thursday’s decisive group match against Argentina.

The Spanish Football Federation confirmed that tests carried out on central defender Oscar Mingueza and midfielder Dani Ceballos have shown that Mingueza will be available to play in the game, but Ceballos will almost certainly be out for around three or four weeks.

Both players suffered their injuries in the first half of a 0-0 draw against Egypt in Spain’s Olympic Games opener, and neither played in Sunday’s tense 1-0 win against Australia, reports Xinhua.

Mingueza had a muscle problem, while Ceballos suffered a badly twisted ankle as a result of a dreadful tackle from an Egyptian defender. Photos he later posted on social media showed his ankle was badly swollen and discolored as a result of the bruising.

Spanish sports paper Diario AS reported that Ceballos has said he is willing to try everything to be available for the semifinals and final should his team qualify, but whatever happens, he will miss Thursday’s decisive match and a hypothetical quarterfinal.

Spain lead their qualifying group with four points from two games, ahead of Australia and Argentina, who have three points each, and Egypt with one. Goal difference means a draw against Argentina would see the Spanish side into the last eight, but defeat would leave them needing Egypt to beat Australia for them to qualify.