After complaining of a sore throat following the first Australia-New Zealand ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson tested negative for the novel coronavirus on the very next day.

However, the Kiwi pacer feels that his mild illness was a “bit over-exaggerated” by the people around.

“No. Probably a bit over-exaggerated as to how I was,” he told reporters at the Auckland airport as reported by PTI.

“I just sort of had very, very mild cold symptoms and the procedures were as they were and followed by Tommy (Simsek, physio) and the support staff. Completely understandable. So yeah, kinda had a day in the hotel room by myself,” the speedster added.

After his complaint, Ferguson was sent on a 24-hour quarantine by New Zealand Cricket. The right-arm pacer managed to clinch a couple of wickets in the match that the Kiwis eventually lost by 71 runs. The match was played behind closed doors as no fans were allowed to enter the stadium to witness the match to stop the spread of COVID-19.

However, the three-match ODI series, which Ferguson was a part of, was eventually cancelled after the restrictions imposed by the New Zealand government on the those entering the country.

In the wake of the novel coronavirus, the New Zealand government on Saturday tightened its border restrictions and included Australia on the list of countries from which those entering New Zealand would be subjected to a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period.