Gaurav Gill puts on commendable performance in Rally of Otago

JK Tyre’s Gaurav Gill showcased a strong performance in the Rally of Otago, securing a top 3 finish on day 1. He maintained his third position consistently until stage 10.

However, an unexpected challenge in stage 11 forced him to withdraw from the race.

Gaurav Gill and his New Zealand-based co-driver, Jared Hudson, were piloting a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 car when, at the 7.2km mark in Special Stage 11 (SS11), the car hit a pothole, causing a suspension issue.

Advertisement

Despite their attempts to fix the car, the duo was forced to withdraw from the race. Apart from this technical setback, Gill demonstrated strong performance throughout the rally, showcasing his dedication to the sport.

The Otago Rally is amongst the most historic rally events in the world and has been held every year since 1976. This year, the rally has drawn a field of 117 cars, the largest in four years.

A customary mix of challenging sections comprise the 16 special stages that make up the rally. The stages consist of fast, flowing open public roads, blind brows as well as gravel strewn sections which offers a unique challenge.