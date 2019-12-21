The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will discuss whether to approach the government for a bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2026 besides debating their proposal to boycott the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022 at its annual general meeting here on December 30.

“Everything will be discussed. We have to put every issue in front of the house and yes, our intent to bid for 2026 CWG is a serious one,” Rajeev Mehta, IOA Secretary General, told IANS over the phone.

The IOA will require the nod of the general house before approaching the government with the proposal.

Last month, IOA President Narinder Batra had said that there was no question of hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

Mehta also said that boycotting the 2022 CWG owing to the dropping of shooting from the event will also be brought to the table, but a final call on it will be taken by the IOA general assembly.

There will also be deliberations on IOA’s bid to host a session of the International Olympic Council in 2023 while disputes regarding the draft of the National Sports Code (2017) will also be raised.