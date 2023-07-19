Gujarat may bid for Commonwealth Games-2026

Australia’s Victoria state pulling out of the 2026 Commonwealth Games is likely to bring an unexpected windfall for Gujarat. The state is already preparing to bid for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

Gujarat’s attempts to build a world-class sports infrastructure suitable for hosting Olympics got a major boost with the start of setting up the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave when the renovated Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium was renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium in 2021.

With another sports complex being built at Naranpura area of the city, Ahmedabad is expected to be ready to host the Olympic Games by 2036.

Gujarat sees the sudden pullout of the Australian state of Victoria as host for the Commonwealth Games as an opportunity to jump into the ring to host the sporting event in 2026.

As a prelude to bid for the 2036 Olympics, the Gujarat government was already preparing to bid for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad so that its capacity to host to bigger event was tested beforehand.

With the Victoria state formally declaring its decision not to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the Gujarat government is likely to approach the Centre for its approval to bid for hosting the sporting event among the former colonies of the British empire.

A decision to this effect is likely to be taken soon as hosting all these events would give a big boost to the real estate and hotel industry in Gujarat.