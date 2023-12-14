Bengaluru FC ropes in Gerard Zaragoza as head coach till 2025

The Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC announced on Thursday that Gerard Zaragoza, the club’s former assistant head coach, has been named head coach until 2025.

Bengaluru FC announced in a statement that Spanish tactician Gerard Zaragoza, who was a member of the Blues’ ISL-winning team, had been appointed Head Coach. The agreement will last until the end of the 2024–25 season.

He takes over for Simon Grayson, who was fired following the Blues’ 0-4 thrashing at home by Mumbai City FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Since losing the only game following that match, 0-2, to Chennaiyin FC, the team has been searching for a replacement. Former India international Renedy Singh was the interim head coach during their loss to Chennaiyin FC at the Marina Arena in Chennai on Wednesday.

In addition to managing the Catalonia U14s and U16s, Zaragoza supervised the Aspire Academy Qatar branch in 2010 and was a former junior football player. He was appointed Head Coach of the Cadet Squad of RCD Espanyol in 2011. After joining Locomotive Tbilisi of Erovnuli Liga 2 in 2012, the Spaniard was promoted to Liga 1 the following year. After serving as an assistant coach to Carles Cuadrat over many spells in Georgia and Qatar, Zaragoza was part of Bengaluru FC’s 2018–19 championship team. He became head coach of the Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC U21 team at the end of the season and went on to lead the first team. Zaragoza guided Al-Ahli to the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League.

Zaragoza had stints at Greek side Panserraikos and, most recently, Emirati UAE Pro League side Khor Fakkan Club, where he was named Manager of the Week on two occasions.

Once the contract was signed, Zaragoza said, “I have a lot of affection for this football team, and it has been the easiest option for me to come back to this family. I am aware that the conditions under which I am entering the club are both exceedingly demanding and quite difficult. I have no doubt that this club can return to its rightful place with the correct guidance.”

He further added, “I’m excited to get to India and start working with the players and the staff.”. Above all, I am excited about a reunion with this club’s amazing supporters. We’ll put this right together.”

“We’ve given it a lot of thought, and we think Gerard is the perfect fit for what this club needs to get back to the top,” the club said in a statement. Darren Caldeira, the director of football for Bengaluru FC, stated, “We are confident that Gerard’s appointment is a step in the right direction. He is structured in his approach and understands what Bengaluru FC is all about.”

“Gerard is a coach who has worked with Indian football in the past and is familiar with this football team’s culture. He was a part of a highly successful era in our club’s history, and we think his return will improve the dynamics in the locker room. “We are excited to collaborate and lead this team back to the summit,” stated Albert Roca, the technical consultant for Bengaluru FC.

The Zaragoza team did not perform up to par following the previous season’s highs. The Bengaluru-based team advanced to the Indian Super League and Super Cup finals.Unfortunately, they lost to East Bengal FC and Odisha FC, respectively, and were not able to win any prizes.The last title they managed to secure was the Durand Cup, which they won the previous season.

On Saturday, Bengaluru FC, who have just seven points in the league table and are ranked ninth, will play Jamshedpur FC at the Kanteerava. This match will mark Zaragoza’s debut as the starting manager of the first squad.