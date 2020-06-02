The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly looking to “pull something off” at the end of June if the coronavirus situation in India gets better and the lockdown restrictions of different states get eased.

“We will shift players to one place when 100 percent confident. For training, NCA has been discussed. We may look for other options as well, we need to keep in mind the state restrictions on travel and monsoon before taking a decision,” a BCCI source was quote as saying ANI.

“We should be able to pull something off towards the end of June. Cricketers are waiting to get back on the field. It has been a really long time since sports stopped but as of now we are figuring out a concrete plan to resume,” the source added.

Earlier the BCCI had decided to organise skill-based outdoor training sessions from May 18 for the men’s cricket team but dismissed the plan after the Government of India extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31.

But with India looking to move out of the lockdown in a phased manner as the country entered ‘Unlock 1.0’, the cricket governing body seems to be hopeful to organise the return of the cricketers to the field.

Though the future course of Indian cricket is uncertain with no announcement of any home series or tours in upcoming days, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had earlier said that they had a roadmap in place for the post-lockdown time.

“Yes, the BCCI is exploring options to see how our players can start their skill-based outdoor training provided there are favourable guidelines from central government post May 18.”

Asked to elaborate, Dhumal said: “Since players can’t travel, we are looking at options to see if they can start their skills training (net sessions) at grounds near their residences. The BCCI is in constant touch with the government.”

“We have a roadmap in place for the players in the post lockdown phase.”

Other than the tour to Australia later in December this year, the BCCI has not announced anything from Team India’s Future Tour Program as the fate of the ICC T20 World Cup also hangs in doubt.