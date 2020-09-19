The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Emirates Cricket Board have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop the cricketing ties between India and UAE.

“I along with Vice Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board Khalid Al Zarooni signed an MoU & hosting agreement between BCCI and Emirates Cricket to boost the cricketing ties between our countries,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a tweet on Saturday.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Treasurer Arun Dhumal were present on the occasion, he added.

The 2020 season of the IPL will be played for 53 days from September 19 to November 10 across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match will be played on a Tuesday, to make it the first-ever IPL to have its final on a weekday. The matches this season will also start 30 minutes before their original time of 4 PM and 8 PM.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year, was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended again due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, after the International Cricket Council (ICC) formally announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup, the BCCI capitalised on the opportunity to stage the IPL during the time the T20 World Cup was dated to take place.

But with the coronavirus situation escalating in India with each passing day, the Indian board decided to move the tournament out of the country. It is believed, UAE was chosen keeping in mind their prior experience of hosting a limited part of the tournament in 2014.