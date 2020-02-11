After the humiliating defeat against Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque insisted that his team will be looking to draw inspiration from their junior team who won the ICC U19 World Cup beating a superior Indian team.

Pakistan on Monday defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs in the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on the fourth day after bowling them out for 168 in the second innings.

While the Under 19 team, whom no one had given a chance at the beginning of the tournament, defied every imagination and defeated the prime favourites India to give their country their first-ever ICC title. The U19 World Cup win is also Bangladesh’s first major world victory in any sport.

“If you want to learn something, you can learn from your juniors and from everywhere. They can give us some knowledge on how to get good results,” Mominul was quoted as saying by IANS after the match.

“They really fought back on the ground and we should learn from them. We have to learn one more thing from them and that is the way they have shown self-belief,” he added.

The 28-year-old minced no words while criticising his team and said: “It was a very disappointing performance by us, there is no excuse for it and I think we have to improve a lot of things.”

On the third day’s play, the 16-year-old Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah became the youngest cricketer to take a Test hat-trick. He had dismissed Najmul Hossain, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah off consecutive deliveries at the fag end of the day.

His efforts had already crippled the Bangladesh batting line-up as they were reduced to 126/6 at the end of the third day’s play and it took Pakistan just about one-and-a-half hours to bundle the visitors on the fourth day.

The Bangladeshi juniors, on the other hand, had stunned India to win the thrilling final by three wickets (DLS) at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Defending a modest total of 178, the Indian bowlers put on a dominating show but the Bangladeshi colts held their nerves to come on top in the match which ended on a controversial note with players of both the teams seen involving in an altercation.