Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who was a part of the scuffle that broke out between the India and Bangladesh cricketers after the final of the U19 World Cup, has been sanctioned by ICC and handed two demerit points.

After Bangladesh won their first-ever World Cup defeating a superior Indian team at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday, players of both the teams were seen engaging in an exchange of words and even some pushing and shoving on the field, leaving a Bangladeshi flag damaged in the process.

Meanwhile, Bishnoi’s father Mangilal Bishnoi is yet to digest how his son, who is one of his calmest children, failed to keep his emotions under control and lost his cool.

“I wonder what happened to my son, because he is one of my calmest children (Ravi has two elder sisters and one brother). He explained the sequence of events and the circumstances when he lost his cool while trying to save his teammate, who was being attacked by the Bangladeshi players,” Bishnoi’s father was quoted as saying by IANS via mid-day.com.

“My wife has not eaten anything since yesterday,” he added.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) sanctioned five players – Bishnoi and Akash Singh from India and Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan from Bangladesh – for the on-field fight that took place on Sunday.

Bishnoi has also been handed five demerit points for “language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter” after dismissing Avishek Das.

The 19-year-old from Rajasthan, who has been grabbing the limelights ever since he was picked by Kings XI Punjab for the next IPL at a whopping price fo INR 2 crore, finished the recently-concluded U19 World Cup as the highest wicket-taker.